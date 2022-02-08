Renowned environmentalist Dr MA Khwaja dies

One of the world’s renowned environmental scientists of Pakistan, Dr Mahmood A. Khwaja, who till his last breath served Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) as Senior Adviser, Chemicals and Sustainable Industrial Development died of cardiac arrest at a local hospital leaving his family and SDPI family in grief. The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)’s board, management and staff on Monday with profound grief and sorrow announced the demise of Dr Khwaja, said a news release. The Executive Director of the SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri has condoled the sad demise and said that the SDPI family was saddened as his own family did. He said that a large number of messages were coming to him from abroad in which global science community leaders were condoling his death.

“Here in Washington, I am greatly saddened to learn of my friend Mahmood Khwaja’s death. Dr. Khwaja was the extremely rare version of intellect and activist.

His prodigious scientific writings on emerging science and toxins, such as his recent tome LEGACY POLLUTION: Emerging environmental and Health Impacts, remain important to developing the scholarship and to provide the basis for governmental and private sector action. His decades of activism working through international organizations helped bring into effect treaties among nations, synergistic achievements among civil society, and reduced toxins in Pakistan”, said Charlie Brown, President World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry in his message.

Dr Khwaja had been on the boards of global scientific forums where he had represented Pakistan as a truly devoted Pakistani. He earned his Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Chemistry, respectively, from La Trobe University of Science and Technology, Melbourne, Australia and University of Peshawar Pakistan.

Prior to joining SDPI, Dr Khwaja held teaching positions at the University of Peshawar, La Trobe University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast and Kumasi University of Science and Technology, Ghana. He worked as a subject specialist (science textbooks) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Books Board and as a senior scientific officer with Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. Dr Khwaja had been SDPI lead investigator and focal person in several joint and collaborative projects and programs with partner organizations in Pakistan and Switzerland, Japan, Czech Republic, India, Republic of Korea and USA.

Dr Khwaja has over 75 publications to his credit, which have appeared in refereed national and international research journals, magazines and newspapers. He had held honorary positions on executive committees of chemical societies, science associations, international networks like IPEN, PBC, ISDEGCSF and regional/international institutes.