KP police chief for adopting result-oriented policing

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed police high-ups throughout the province to adopt result-oriented proactive policing for elimination of crimes.

These directives were issued to all regional police officers and district police officers in a video link conference held at CPO Peshawar on Monday. The meeting was held on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and was attended by the Additional IGP Elite Force, Additional IGP Operations, DIG Headquarters, DIG Operations, AIG Operations and AIG Establishment.

The IGP directed the participants of the conference to fully comply with the operational guidelines before any police action as well as ensure use of protective gears, bullet proof jackets and modern weapons to the jawans on duty.

They were further directed to check the precautionary measures adopted by the jawans on their duty points through DPO and SDPOs in the field.

In the line of the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan the participants of the conference were informed that no policemen shall be allowed to use smart phones for any purpose during duty hours. They were directed to put security apparatus on ‘naka bandies’ in such a way that the accused could not escape in case of any untoward incident. The participants were also directed to further expedite the ongoing campaign against the proclaimed offenders and make it successful at all costs.

The IGP also stressed the need for organized and synchronized efforts to bring positive changes in ‘thana’ culture and directed the participants that beside standardized furniture and repair work of the buildings the staff of the PS shall be provided body cameras particularly in urban police stations where the complainants come in large numbers.

The IGP as per directives of the prime minister has stressed the need for curbing the smuggling of Urea and directed for strict checking on all check posts and duty points.

The IGP also held in high esteem the Dera police action against the urea smugglers in the district.

Earlier, the IGP was briefed about the security steps taken for the re-polling on two polling stations in connection with local bodies election. The IGP strictly directed for fool proof security by ensuring fair, free, transparent and peaceful atmosphere on the occasion.

At the end of the conference fateha was also offered for the departed soul of the mother of DIG Fasih Uddin and SSP Muhammad Hussain Khan.