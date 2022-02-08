CPEC entered into next phase after PM’s China visit: Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered into next phase after successful visit of Prime Minster Imran Khan to China. In a news release, the SAPM termed recent visit of the premier a welcoming step which would further strengthen bilateral relations between both the friendly countries. He said Pakistan and China has signed different agreements of billions of rupees during prime minister’s visit which shows the strong friendship between the two countries. Rejecting baseless propaganda by some analyst, he said the entire world was well aware of the deep ties between Pakistan and China. Awan said the country’s economy was moving on the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he has developed historical relations with all friendly countries including China.













