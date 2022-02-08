Polio vaccination campaign arrangements reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti has said that children were builders of future, polio was national obligation and no laxity of relevant departments would be tolerated during the polio vaccination campaign.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with officers concerned to review arrangements for the anti-Polio drive which will start from 28 February and continue till March 4. He said that performance of polio teams would be strictly monitored and nobody will be allowed to show negligence in this regard.

The DC said that he would personally visit in the field during cluster week and strict action would be taken against the officer if found negligent. He directed the Police department to provide complete security to polio teams during Polio drive. Earlier, Polio Focal Person Masroor Aalmani apprised the meeting that around 145248 children upto 5 years age will be administered Polio drops in upcoming immunization Programme for which 435 teams have been constituted including 375

Mobile teams, 26 transit points, 34 fixed points, while 22 UC MOs and 89 area In charge were assigned polio duty. He appealed to people that if any team does not arrive in the area it should inform the Polio Control Room. Among others District Health officer Dr. Abdul Jabbar Jamali, Polio focal person Dr. Masroor Ahmed Aalmani, Assistant Commissioners of all taluka, DSP Abdul Fatah Memon, District Manager PHI Dr. Zoheb. WHO representative Dr. Mamoona, Dr. Shagufta and others were also present in the meeting.