Protecting youth from drugs our mission: IGP Punjab

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that action should be taken against criminal elements for the solution of public problems and establishment of law and order in the province.

He said officers and personnel will be removed from field postings who do not take interest in resolution of public problems. He further said that strict action would be taken against those who do not register FIR and delay it without any reason and ACR of officers who do not do good work would not be written well. He said that the work of the police is not over till the culprit is convicted so officers should open cases under investigation for many years and resolve pending cases with personal interest.

The police chief directed to intensify crackdown on criminals across the province and said that negligence in arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that it was the primary responsibility of the supervisory officers to self-monitor such high profile cases and to achieve results by removing obstacles in the investigation process using the latest technology.

“The young generation is our future and our mission is to save them from the scourge of drugs, so adopt zero tolerance in the campaign against drug dealers,” he added.

The police chief directed that the sale and purchase of drugs especially ice (meth) sheesha, hashish and other modern drugs in educational institutions should be strictly stopped and take strict actions against elements involved in this smuggling. He directed the supervisory officers to pay special attention to prevention of vehicle and motorcycle theft, cattle theft and street crime and to expedite intelligence-based operations by identifying crime pockets. He said that patrolling in such areas should be further enhanced. He further said that indiscriminate operation should be carried out against the mafias grabbing public and private properties. He emphasised upon taking stern legal action against unregistered arms dealers and illegal arms holders in all the districts. He said that night patrolling should be increased and monitoring should be done through tracking of patrolling vehicles. He expressed these views while addressing to RPOs video link conference at Central Police is.

During the conference, law and order situation and performance of all officers for crime prevention were reviewed.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that in view of the current security situation in the country, search and combing operations of CTD and Special Branch should be intensified and exploit all available resources for security arrangements of PSL matches in Lahore. He said that implementation of National Action Plan must be ensured in all cases and intelligence based operations should be expedited. He directed to review and formulate a comprehensive arrangements for security of sensitive places, worship places, Madaris and educational institutions. IGP strictly directed to improve security arrangements plan for foreigners, important personalities and other important installations.

He said that the accused involved in the incidents of abuse of women and children and kidnapping for ransom should be dealt with with iron fists and immediate action would be taken against the responsible officers and officials if such cases were proved to be unreasonably delayed. The meeting was attended by Additional IGs, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs.