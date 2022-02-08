Over 70 laws enacted in Balochistan since 18th Amendment: Bulaidi

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Bulaidi said that more than 70 laws have been enacted in Balochistan since passage of 18th Amendment to the Constitution, while 30 other bills have been vetted and sent to the concerned administrative departments for further necessary action and implementation.

Addressing a review meeting held at Legislation Section of Law Department on Monday, Dr Rubaba Bulaidi said that Balochistan Universities Bill has been vetted and dispatched to the concerned department. “Balochistan University Bill is a comprehensive legal draft which would help bring all universities of the province under one umbrella,” he noted

Dr Rubaba further said that draft of the proposed Bills including “Under Age Marriages Bill, Healthcare Bill, Home Based Workers Bill, Water Taxes Bill, Food Authority Bill, Traffic Engineering Bill, E Stamping Bill, Pro Women and Human Rights Bill have also been vetted by the Law department.

Besides, amendments proposed by lawmakers in the bills including Balochistan Charity Commission Authority Bill, DDOs Amendment Bill, Building Control and Town Planning Bill, Establishment of Commercial Courts Bill, Industrial Relation Bill/Public Private Partnership Bill have also been vetted.

Parliamentary Secretary Law on the occasion directed the administrative department for early compliance in the law related matters. She also lauded the efforts of the legal section for early disposal of the legal affairs.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Legislation section Law department, government of Balochistan Mr Shaukat Ali Malik gave detailed briefing to the Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs.