After enjoying higher gains on the back of IMF’s tranche in previous sessions, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) took a breather on Monday as the local unit settled trading session relatively unchanged at 174.47 per USD in the interbank market.

Throughout the day, the rupee traded in a range of 67 paisa per USD showing an intraday high bid of 174.92 and an intraday low offer of 174.55. Though PKR is stable.