Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Sunday, where four ships namely, Seamax New Haven, Diyala, Ikan Pandon and AG Mars carrying containers, coal and palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, two more ships, Charishma and Great Pioneer scheduled to load/offload 40,607 tonnes of rice and 59,632 tonnes of coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day. A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, CMA CGM Titus, Diyala, Zakreet, Lila Gothenburg and Meratus Jayawijaya left the port on Monday morning, while another ship ‘Anani’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon. Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Sunday where a cargo volume of 202,445 tonnes, comprising 137,818 tonnes imports cargo and 64,627 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,292 containers (2,329 TEUs imports and 2,963 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.













