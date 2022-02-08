EFU Life and Vouch365 Partner for PRIMUS Loyalty Program

EFU Life Assurance Ltd, the leading insurance provider in the country is proud to partner with one of the biggest aggregators in Pakistan, ‘Vouch365’ for its PRIMUS Loyalty Program. This partnership will enable EFU Life’s high priority client base to avail Vouch365 offers on EFU Life PlanIT App.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Zain Ibrahim, Executive Director & COO, EFU Life and Faizan Lakhani, CEO, Vouch365. They were joined by representatives from EFU Life and Vouch365.

Through this partnership EFU Life PRIMUS Loyalty Program has further extended its value-added services to its high-net-worth clientele, offering deals and discounts at over 130+ alliance partners nationwide, making it the biggest Loyalty Program in the insurance industry.

The discounts are offered under five broad categories of Food, Lifestyle, Leisure, Wellness and Insurance and can be availed through EFU Life PlanIT mobile app available on both Android and iOS platforms.