Jason’s scintillating ton steers Quetta to thrilling 7-wicket victory over Lahore

KARACHI: Jason Roy struck a scintillating ton as Quetta Gladiators scored a thrilling seven-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII at National Stadium Karachi here on Monday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 205, Quetta raced home for the loss of three wickets. Jason’s century including 11 fours and eight sixes. Roy’s century was the first by a Quetta batsman and 11th overall in the history of the event. Kamran Akmal (three), Sharjeel Khan (two), Colin Ingram, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn are the other batsmen to reach the three figures in this highly entertaining, exciting but challenging league. This was also the second fastest 100 after Rilee Rossouw’s 43-ball century.

Along with James Vince, Roy put the Lahore bowlers to the sword. He was the top scorer of the match with 116 runs off 57 balls. Vince hit 49 off just 38 balls with five fours. Quetta chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Mohammad Nawaz scored 25 runs off 12 deliveries. For Lahore, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, and David Wiese claimed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman’s half-century helped Lahore put up an impressive score on the board: 204. Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi had been put to bat first, but the decision bore fruit Lahore were able to score over 200 for the loss of five wickets. Fakhar made 70 runs off 45 balls, with the help of three fours and three sixes, while Abdullah Shafiq smashed 32 off 27 balls with the help of one four and two sixes. The fall of wickets began in the eighth over when Ghulam Mudassir picked up the first and crucial wicket of Abdullah (32), who was on a roll with his opening partner Fakhar. In the 12th over, Iftikhar Ahmed took the wicket of Kamran Ghulam (19), piling up pressure on Lahore. Mohammad Hafeez was the third man to go for eight off four balls and the man to dismiss him was Mudassir. The fourth scalp of Philip Salt (8) was taken by Luke Wood. Meanwhile, Mudassir bowled Fakhar in the 17th over. This was Quetta’s second win in five matches, while it was Lahore’s second loss in as many matches.

With all sides now having played five matches each, defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the table with 10 points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Lahore (six points apiece), Quetta, Peshawar Zalmi (four points each) and Karachi Kings (winless). The tournament will now resume in Lahore on Thursday, 10 February with Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Brief scores:

Lahore Qalandars 204-5, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 70, Harry Brook 41 not out, Abdullah Shafique 32, David Wiese 22 not out, Ghulam Mudassar 2-43) VS Quetta Gladiators 207-3, 19.3 overs (Jason Roy 116, James Vince 49 not out, Mohammad Nawaz 25 not out).