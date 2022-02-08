England names Collingwood as interim coach for West Indies tour

LONDON: Former all-rounder Paul Collingwood will take charge of England’s Test tour of the West Indies next month after being installed as interim head coach, cricket chiefs announced on Monday. The departures of head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant coach Graham Thorpe following England’s humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia left Collingwood as the highest-ranked member of the backroom team. Collingwood, who oversaw England’s recent 3-2 Twenty20 series defeat in the West Indies, will take charge for Tests in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada. The series starts on March 8. The squad, which is likely to contain some new faces alongside the majority of the side that flopped in Australia, is set to be named on Tuesday. “I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean,” said the 45-year-old. “I can’t wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild. Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game.”













