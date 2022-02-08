2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup commences today

LAHORE: The 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 will get underway at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) Phase-8 DHA from Tuesday (today). According to Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, top six teams are featuring in this 14-goal tournament, where top national and international players will be exhibiting their prowess throughout the week-long event. The KFC has sponsored the second consecutive edition of this tournament, which has been named after Poet of East – Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Shoaib said that the teams have been divided into two pools as Pool A consists of DS Polo/Rizvi’s, Diamond Paints and BN/Barry’s while Pool B includes Remounts, BBJ Pipes and FG Polo Team. The inaugural match of the event will be contested between DS Polo/Rizvi’s and Diamond Paints at 2:00 pm while the second match of the day will be played at 3:00 pm between Remounts and BBJ Pipes. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday.













