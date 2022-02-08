NCOC allows Under-12s to attend PSL 2022 matches in Lahore

LAHORE: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PSB) request by allowing children Under-12 to attend the Lahore-leg matches of the Pakistan Super League 2022, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium from February 10-27.

Furthermore, the NCOC has also displayed their support of the PCB’s marquee event by allowing 50 per cent crowds from February 10-15 and 100 percent crowds from February 16-27. PSL 2022 Tournament Director Salman Naseer said: “We hail the decision of the NCOC who have accepted the request of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja by allowing Under-12s to attend the remaining 19 PSL 2022 matches in Lahore from 10-27 February. This will encourage the families to attend the high-quality and exciting matches in big numbers and be part of the cricket festival. Under-12s are critical to our future plans as we have put together a robust and comprehensive Pathways Programme so that we can identify and nurture talented youngsters into international stars.”

He said this NCOC decision would go a long way in helping the PCB in our endeavours as the Under-12s would attend the matches and undoubtedly would fall in love with cricket after watching live some of the finest shortest format cricketers battling for glory. “The gradual increase from 50 per cent to 100 per cent is also a positive news for the PCB. Spectators are the essence and lifeline for any successful event and them attending the matches in force will add flair, colour and flavour, which is a dream for any event. Obviously, sizeable crowds will also encourage and motivate the cricketers to play their very best cricket, while the attendances will showcase Pakistan’s love and passion for this sport. While the PCB urges the fans and spectators to strictly adhere to the Covid SOPs and guidelines, we encourage fans to urgently get fully vaccinated so that they can attend the matches.”