New boys fire Juventus into top four, Napoli on Inter’s heels

MILAN: Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria enjoyed dream Juventus debuts on Sunday with a goal each in a 2-0 win over Verona which puts their new team in Serie A’s Champions League places, while Napoli are hot on leaders Inter Milan’s heels after seeing off Venezia. The duo made sure that Juve took advantage of Atalanta falling to a shock 2-1 home defeat to lowly Cagliari by beating spirited Verona in Turin to take their place in the top four for the first time this season. Serbia forward Vlahovic took just 12 minutes at a foggy Allianz Stadium to show why Juve shelled out an initial 70 million euros ($80.2 million) to snatch him from Fiorentina, racing onto Paulo Dybala’s chipped through ball before sending a delicate lofted finish over Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

Zakaria, who arrived for 4.5 million euros from Borussia Moenchengladbach on transfer deadline day, sealed the points in the 61st minute when he was sent clean through on goal by Alvaro Morata and lashed home a precise finish which put Juve two points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta. Juve have played a game more than Atalanta, and travel to Bergamo next weekend to face a team who were blasted by coach Gian Piero Gasperini as “not good enough” following their loss to Cagliari. Vlahovic’s 18th league strike of the season puts him level with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in the hunt for Italy’s ‘Capocannoniere’ scoring award.

Napoli in title fight: Victor Osimhen put Napoli at the heart of the title race with a goal in his first start since November which helped his team to a 2-0 win. Nigeria striker Osimhen had made two brief substitute appearances since fracturing bones in his face in a sickening head clash at Inter, and he rewarded coach Luciano Spalletti’s decision to pick him by leaping to head Napoli ahead just before the hour mark at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo. Andrea Petagna sealed the points in the 100th minute of a match extended due a clash of heads between the referee and Venezia’s Tyronne Ebuehi, as well as that same player’s late red card for a dreadful foul on Dries Mertens. Sampdoria took advantage by thumping Sassuolo 4-0 and going five points clear of Venezia, who dropped into the relegation zone following Cagliari’s win.