NAPA condoles Lata’s demise

Chairman National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) Syed Jawaid Iqbal, Members Board of Directors, President Emeritus and Chief Executive, have expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar one of the greatest playback singers in South Asia. In a statement issued on behalf of the Academy, NAPA Chairman paid glowing tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. He said with the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, a glorious era of music has come to an end. Lata Mangeshkar rendered thousands of songs in her illustrious career spanning over six decades where she lent her voice to generations of heroines. Her timeless melodies earned her millions of fans in Pakistan and across the world where Urdu is spoken and understood. Her passion for excellence led her to learn Urdu professionally at the onset of her career with the objective of perfecting her pronunciation and accent. She set the standards for singers and inspired many new singers to follow her lead. He further stated that NAPA plans to organise a commemorative event with students and faculty of music to pay respect to Lata Mangeshkar.













