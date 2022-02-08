Aadhi life toh vanity van may guzar gayi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s beautiful Mumbai home is located in Versova and has been designed by the actor himself.

When the first pictures of the mansion surfaced on the web, it had gone viral as fans loved the simplistic yet old-charm appeal the bungalow had.

Nawazuddin had recently hosted an intimate housewarming party for his Tiku Weds Sheru team members. Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur had attended the get-together at his place.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nawaz opened up about his designing his new home and said that he did not decide to buy a house but when a friend showed him the plot, he wanted to go ahead with it. He shared that he had studied architecture and aesthetics at the National School of Drama and also studied scenic design that helped him construct the interiors.

The house is located at Yari road and took around three years to complete from start to finish. Nawaz opened up about the hard work that was put into making his dream home, which is modelled after his old house from his village in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking about the struggle he had to go through while building the home, he said, “Of course, there’s hard work, and I created it as well. Logon ne kahin na kahin mera struggle dekha hai, shayad isiliye voh khushi hoti hai unhe. I don’t know main kitna rahunga uss ghar mein kyunki meri aadhi life toh vanity van mein hi guzar gayi. Zyaada time toh set pe hi rehta hai, vahi toh rona hai.”

The house has only three colours – wooden, white and sky blue. It also has a cabin for Nawaz to read his scripts and think.

Nawaz wrapped his film Tiku Weds Sheru co-starring Avneet Kaur and directed by Sai Kabir. The film is Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films’ maiden project. He will be seen in Adbhut and Heropanti 2, among others.