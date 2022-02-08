Meesha requests for cross-examination through video link

Singer and actress Meesha Shafi on Monday filed a petition to cross-examine the rest of the statement related to defamation case through a video link as the singer is not available in Pakistan.

According to the singer’s statement, it was stated that the singer’s nine-year-old daughter had contracted the virus and the singer has gone to Canada to take care of her daughter.

Ali Zafar’s lawyers have been asked to respond to Meesha Shafi s request for cross-examination through video link on defamation suit.

The petition states that Meesha Shafi had accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment. The Sessions Court has adjourned the hearing of Ali Zafar s defamation suit against Meesha Shafi until February 16.