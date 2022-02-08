Salon fined over bride’s incomplete makeup

A Lahore woman took a beauty parlour to a consumer court for refusing to complete a bride’s makeup after being denied additional payment.

The court today fined the beauty salon Rs 60,000 on the woman’s complaint.

She stated before the court that the beauty parlour agreed to charge Rs 10,000 for her cousin’s wedding makeup. Half the amount was paid in advance while the remaining was paid when makeup started, she added.

“After some time, the defendant started illegally demanding an extra amount of Rs 15,000 for completion of the makeup without any justification,” the woman claimed.

“She and her cousin protested over the illegal demand and requested the parlour to complete her signature party makeup as per the commitment but defendant flatly refused to do so and kicked them out,” the complainant lamented.

She pleaded with the court to direct the beauty parlour to pay damages to totalling Rs 1 million, including Rs 800,000 for “reputation loss”, Rs 150,000 for “mental agony”, Rs 50,000 for financial loss and Rs 10,000 paid for the makeup.