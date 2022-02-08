Sarah Khan dazzles in a gold bridal gown

The talented starlet Sarah Khan along with being a responsible mother, a loving wife is also a fashion icon.

She surely knows how to rock any outfit with sheer grace, be it a heavily embellished festive attire or a casual chic western look. In her recent clicks, she donned a gold bridal gown and make us fans of her timeless beauty.

Sarah Khan is a phenomenal actress in the Pakistani drama industry. She is considered to be the next big star of the Pakistani showbiz industry. The beautiful actress is making great strides in showbiz, delivering brilliant performances in hit drama serials.

Sarah Khan tied the knot with popular singer Falak Shabbir in July 2020 in an intimate ceremony. The couple recently welcomed their first baby daughter Alyana Falak.

Even though the popular actress is on ‘mommy duties’ taking care of her baby girl, Sarah continues to prove why she is a style icon. She mesmerises us again and again with her pretty looks.

Recently the Sabaat star shared some stunning clicks donning a glittery gold bridal gown by Arfa Malik. And she is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in this jaw-dropping attire.