Female dancer shot dead in Rawalpindi

A female dancer Bismah has been shot dead in Dhoke khabba. Gunmen broke into the house and killed a female dancer in Dhoke khabba area of police station Waris Khan in Rawalpindi. The slain Bismah was a resident of Multan and she had been living in Dhoke khabba for some time. According to police, Bismah was friends with Humza who was a resident of Taxila. The accused had shot the woman dead and fled. It should be noted that before this incident, another stage actress had been killed in Rawalpindi during a live performance.













