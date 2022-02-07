Pakistan, KSA for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Monday reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Saudi Minister for Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Welcoming the Saudi interior minister, the president said both the brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relationship which needed to be further cemented for their mutual benefit. He thanked the KSA for the valuable support in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as well as its participation in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in December last year in Islamabad, besides providing financial support to Pakistan, a press release said.

He highlighted that both the countries had shared concerns in Afghanistan and urged the international community to help the Afghan people in the honour of need to save them from a human catastrophe.

As regards the Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails, he hoped that the KSA government would give positive consideration to release those who had completed their sentences. The president also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for launching the “Road to Mecca” pilot project and said the Government of Pakistan was looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country.

He asked the visiting dignitary to convey his sincere wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Saudi minister informed that steps were being taken to help address the issue of Pakistani prisoners by the technical teams of the two countries. He thanked the Government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality to his delegation during their stay in Pakistan.

The president appreciated the role and support of KSA for hosting over 2 million Pakistanis and its benevolent approach towards them during the pandemic.