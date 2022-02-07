LHC dismisses plea for ban on PUBG

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the online game, PUBG, due to non-prosecution. The single bench comprising Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the petition filed by one, Tanvir Sarwar.

The petitioner had submitted that online games were very popular among youth in Pakistan but some PUBG players had been committing murders due to the adverse impact of the game. He submitted that, in a recent incident, a young boy allegedly killed his mother and three siblings influenced by the game.

The petitioner contended that the PUBG had become a serious life and health threat to its players and their families. He pleaded with the court to impose a ban in the wake of incidents of violence and killings involving youngsters fond of the game.