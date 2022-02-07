CM reviews LWMC matters

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday reviewed the proposals presented by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for further improving sanitation arrangements in the provincial capital.

The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office, in which, he was briefed about the matters of LWMC and suggestions for improving the sanitation system.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar remarked that necessary steps should be taken to improve the sanitation system while the sanitation plan should be monitored daily. Zero waste operation should be ensured in the city, he added and made it clear that he would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

He said that it was the responsibility of LWMC to provide a clean environment to citizens. The CM directed that matters pertaining to a workable model be settled without any delay in the light of recommendations of the committee. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, secretaries of Planning and Development (P&D), housing, finance and Local Government (LG) departments, Principal Secretary to CM, CEO of LWMC and others.