Over 1.2 m trees to be planted in Bahawalpur during Spring 2022

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 1.265 million trees will be planted during the Spring 2022 plantation drive in the Bahawalpur district.

According to District Forest Officer Bahawalpur Shahid Hameed, 285,000 saplings will be planted in the premises of armed forces while 780,000 saplings will be given to farmers at the rate of Rs 2 per sapling.

He told that a target of planting 200,000 saplings in schools, colleges, and universities has been set for which free-of-cost saplings will be provided. He said the people could participate in the plantation drive by getting saplings for Rs 2 at any nursery set up by Forest department.