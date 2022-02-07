Senate passes resolution, recommending Govt to explore Rain Water Harvest System

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to explore alternate methods, including the rainwater harvest system, on priority and to take necessary steps to bridge the gap between growing demand and supply of water in the Federal Capital.

Senator Seeme Ezdi in her resolution expressed concern over the poor water distribution and management system, scarcity of potable water and depleting supply capacity of Simply and Khanpur dams causing severe hardships to the residents of Islamabad.

The House also adopted another resolution moved by Senator Shahadat Awan, asking ministries/divisions to immediately publish their respective updated laws, rules and regulations on their websites for the use of the general public.