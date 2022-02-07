Senate refers eight bills to committees

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Senate witnessed the introduction of eight bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

The bills included, the Prevention and Rehabilitation of Vagrants Bill, 2022, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Public-Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.