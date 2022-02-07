Govt is mobilizing all available resources: Arslan

SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh has said the government was mobilizing all available resources to address the problems of common man.

Speaking in an event here on Monday, he said that the government was striving to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the people.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were keen to bringing about improvement in the living standard of the people.

He said strengthening democracy and welfare of the common people was the basic agenda of the Sindh government.