Pakistan, Afghanistan’s future correlated: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri future of on Monday said future of Pakistan and Afghanistan was correlated.

Addressing an event organized by Muslim Hands International (MHI) for dispatching of 20 trucks, loaded with relief goods for Afghan people here at the F-9 Park, he said Pakistan was standing by Afghanistan through thick and thin.

He said Pakistan would not play the role like others when they had no interest or ended up their political existence in Afghanistan, they deserted it in the worst social, political, and economic conditions and even froze the funds pertaining to Afghan people.

He said those who spoke against Afghanistan were not only enemies of Afghanistan but Pakistan too.

He said peace in Afghanistan was crucial for Pakistan, adding, on the other hand stability in Pakistan was also imperative for the neighbouring country.

Qadri said in prime minister’s recent tour to China, Afghanistan remained the topmost agenda of Imran Khan’s talking points focusing on how to stabilize and

save it from disintegration.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a history by holding the summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan and sensitizing the leaders of Muslim Ummah about prevailing circumstances of the Afghan people.

He hinted that another conference of OIC was expected in near future to economically empower the neighboring country.