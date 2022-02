ISLAMABAD: Music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned vocalist Lata Mangeshkar.

In a condolence message, he said “No one can or will ever be like Lata Ji”.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic demise of the musical trend. ”

He said, “her voice touched our souls and her legacy, humility & simplicity will inspire generations to come”.