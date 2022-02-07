Australian states ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop

SYDNEY: The COVID-19 cases in three of Australia’s worst-hit states have dropped down, bringing restrictions eased on Monday, according to the official data.

The state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 7,437 cases and 14 deaths on Monday, the third consecutive day NSW has reported fewer than 10,000 cases.

The hospitalizations in NSW cases also plummeted to 2,099, while ICU admissions dropped to 137.

From Monday, NSW’s previously paused non-urgent elective surgery will return to 75 percent capacity in private hospitals and some regional public hospitals, as pressure has been relieved in some health sectors.

The neighboring state Victoria reported 8,275 new cases on Monday. The hospitalization was 638, down from 652 the previous day, and 72 cases in the ICU.