Lahore finalises security plan for PSL matches 2022

LAHORE: Lahore Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the next leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled to be played in the provincial capital from February 10 during which 19 matches will be played.

According to reports, Senior officers and officials of different units of Lahore Police including SSP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure smooth implementation of the security plan. More than 700 wardens will be stationed along cricket team routes and alternate routes.

According to the govt direction, PSL players and officials will be given the status of state guests. Lahore district administration and police will hold a full-dress rehearsal on Feb 4 and 6.

Three layers of security would be provided to the citizens who will only be allowed to enter the stadium after completing checking process and following the corona SOPs.

Security plan would be enforced in the City from Feb 7.

Sources confirm that cricket spectators will have access to five parking spaces with convenient access to the stadium.

The cricket spectators will be able to reach Gaddafi Stadium through shuttle service from parking lots. Traffic on Canal Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, and MM Alam Road will be unaffected, according to the city traffic police.

The security plan for the upcoming matches under the second leg of the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was finalised last week during the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order meeting at Civil Secretariat

The meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, was attended by provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimoor Bhatti and senior civil and police officers.

He directed the authorities concerned to make sure that the CCTV cameras in the surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and parking areas are fully operational during the PSL matches.

CCPO Lahore said that Lahore Police would ensure complete implementation on SOPs to conduct the matches in safe and peaceful atmosphere.