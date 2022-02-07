Many leaders to quit PML-N before 2023 elections due to Sharifs’ dictatorial mindset: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that a seasoned politician like Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had left Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz due to unilateral decisions of the Sharif family in the party.

In a tweet, he said that reservations of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were just the beginning.

The minister predicted that before the 2023 elections, many leaders in the PML-N would raise their voice against the dictatorship in the party and part ways. The PPP was also facing a similar situation, he said.