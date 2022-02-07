COVID-19: Pakistan reports 3,338 new cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours

On Monday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 38 coronavirus deaths and 3,338 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,463,111 nationwide. However, the overall death toll surged 29,516,

Moreover, a total of 44,779 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 3,338 came COVID positive.

Statistics 7 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,779

Positive Cases: 3338

Positivity %: 7.45%

Deaths :38

Patients on Critical Care: 1684 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 7, 2022

Whereas, the positivity ratio dropped down to 7.45 percent as compared to yesterday’s 8.69 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 1,684.

However, as of yesterday, 4,905 more recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,344,403 with a 91.9% recovery rate.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country is 89,192.

Furthermore, a total of 1,052 new coronavirus cases in Sindh, 863 in Punjab, 920 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 291 in Islamabad, 34 in Balochistan, 173 in Azad Kashmir, and 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched by NCOC had been producing outstanding results across the country.