Islamabad rout Karachi by 42 runs as home team suffer fifth straight defeat

KARACHI: Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 42 runs to register their third win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium here on Sunday. This is the fifth straight loss for Karachi. The result means Karachi are winless at their halfway stage and staring in the eyes of an elimination. The 2020 champions are by no means out of the competition, but if previous events have anything to do with this year’s tournament, then they will have to win the remaining five matches in the Lahore-leg and also improve their net run-rate so that they remain in contention for a place in the play-offs. Meanwhile, Islamabad are on six points from five matches, Multan Sultans are at top of the table with five successive wins and Peshawar Zalmi are fourth with two wins and three loses. Second-placed Lahore Qalandars will take on fifth-placed Quetta Gladiators on Monday (today).

Chasing victory target of 178, Karachi could muster only 135 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Islamabad captain Shadab Khan ripped through the Karachi batting line-up, claiming four scalps for 15 runs. Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim and Waqas Maqsood claimed one wicket apiece. Chasing the target, Karachi never looked comfortable as both skipper Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan were sent back to the hut with the score of just 21 runs. Islamabad continued to strike on regular intervals as the Karachi batsmen were clueless in crafting the run-chase as the Azam-led team looked in sheer turmoil. Karachi’s only batsman, who withstand the lethal Islamabad bowling onslaught, was Mohammad Nabi who remained unbeaten with 47 of 28 balls. The other notable run-getter was Sahibzada Farhan with 25 off 18 balls. In the late overs, Nabi tried to help Karachi get closer to the target by smashing some boundaries, but the task for him was huge against brilliant Islamabad.

Earlier, after deciding to bat first, Islamabad made 177 for the loss of six wickets. Though, no batsman from Islamabad reached the half-century, but their top-order contributed with 30-odd runs to help the team reach 177. Paul Sterling and Alex Hales gave them a 66-run stand, as the Karachi bowlers continued to struck in the middle to break the partnerships. Paul scored 39, Hales 30, Colin Munro 33, while Shadab scored a quick-fire 34 runs, and in the end Azam Khan played a small-cameo of 16 runs off just seven balls. Faheem Ashraf remained not out for 7. For Karachi, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif and Usman Shinwari took one wicket each while Chris Jordan took wickets.

Brief scores:

Islamabad United 177-6, 20 overs (Paul Stirling 39, Shadab Khan 34, Colin Munro 33, Alex Hales 30; Chris Jordon 2-36) VS Karachi Kings 135-9, 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 47 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 25, Shadab Khan 4-15).

Today’s Match

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 07:30pm (PST)