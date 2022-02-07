FG down Remounts 8-6 in main final to lift Aibak Polo Cup

LAHORE: FG won the Aibak Polo Cup after defeating Remounts by a close margin of 8-6 in the main final at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) Ground here on Sunday. Argentine’s seven goaler player Julio Novillo Astrada stole the show as he did magic with mallet and pony and smashed in superb six goals out of eight from FG while the remaining two were converted by Ramiro Zavaletta and Mian Abbas Mukhtar ––– one goal each. On the other hand, Simon Prado contributed with four fantastic goals for Remounts while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Imran Shahid converted one goal apiece but their efforts were futile in the end. Remounts started the main final by converting a 30-yard penalty to gain 1-0 lead but FG then showed their class and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to earn 2-1 lead. The second chukker was then dominated by FG as they converted three goals against one by Remounts to further enhance their lead to 5-2. Remounts changed their game plan and started playing aggressively which helped them convert two goals against one by FG to reduce the margin to 4-6. The action-packed fourth and last chukker saw both the sides matching fire-with-fire and managed to convert two goals each, thus FG emerged as title winners with a close margin of 8-6. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Team Olympia edged past DS/Rizvi’s by a narrow margin of 8-6½. From team Olympia, Juan Maria Ruiz Tito emerged as a star as he thrashed in three tremendous goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Raja Temur Nadeem banged in a brace each. From DS/Rizvi’s, who had two and a half goal handicap advantage, phenomenal Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi hammered a classic hat-trick and Hissam Ali Hyder struck one but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.













