Varner swoops with late eagle to grab Saudi International

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Harold Varner III sank an eagle putt from off the last green on Sunday to wrest victory in the Saudi International from compatriot and friend Bubba Watson by one shot. Watson started the day six shots off the pace but was outstanding in tough, windy conditions. He shot a 64 which finished with a birdie on the 17th hole and an eagle following a monster drive on the par-5 18th. That gave him the clubhouse lead at 12-under par 268 with overnight leader Varner still on the course. Varner was two over for the day as he came to the 17th, but the 31-year-old matched Watson’s birdie on the par-4 to edge back to within one shot of the lead. A play-off looked imminent when Varner missed the green with his second shot from the right rough on the 18th. Varner was off the green and 92 feet, or 28 metres, from the hole, but he opted to putt and the ball tracked straight into the cup. Varner, ranked 99th in the world, finished the round on one-under par 69 for a 13-under par total and his first win since the Australian PGA Championship in December 2016. Watson, who Varner considers one of his closest friends on the Tour, rushed from the scoring tent to hug the new champion, even though it meant that his own title drought continued. Watson’s last win was at the 2018 Travelers Championship.













