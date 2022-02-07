Kashmir Day Golf Tournament held to show commitment to freedom struggle

ISLAMABaD: The inaugural Kashmir Solidarity Day Golf Tournament was held at the Bahria Golf Club Islamabad on February 5-6 to demonstrate the commitment of our golfing community with the freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri brethren against the illegal Indian occupation. 120 men, women and junior golfers participated in this event whoch symbolised their physical manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement: “Pakistan hearts beat with the hearts of their Kashmiri Brethren!” Credit must be given to Ms Sheharbano Hamdani for conceiving, organising and conducting this inspiring event in such a flawless manner. Commenting on this tournament, Dr Asma Afzal Shami, chairperson women’s golf, congratulated Sherbano for conducting the tournament in an excellent way. “I would also like to appreciate the fact that by appointing Munazza Shaheen as the chief referee, Sherbano has created history as this is the first occasion on which a woman has acted as the chief referee of a golf match in which men have also participated. Bravo Sherbano, you have helped in shattering the proverbial glass ceiling,” Dr Asma added.

The tournament followed an innovative form of play in which different types of teams were formed: father-son (in which the players hit alternate shots), amateur couples, golfer–non golfer couples (in which the non-golfer was restricted to putting only) and a junior category. Farred Buttar and Hamza won first gross in the father-son category, while Mohammad Musa and Usama won first net. Among amateur couples, General and Begum Salman won first gross while Admiral and Begum Salim Akhtar won first net. In the golfer-non golfer couples category, Ms Rabia and Zaka won first gross while Ms Qudsia and Altaf won first net. In the junior category Shahan and Zaina Zeeshan won first gross while Ali Musa and Amna Malik won first net. Dr Asam was all praise for Brig (r) Saeed Dar, Secretary of Bahria Golf Club, who rescheduled his club’s golfing calendar to enable this tournament to commence on the official Kashmir Day: February 5.