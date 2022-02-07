Ireland’s Maguire captures first LPGA title by three strokes

MIAMI: Ireland’s Leona Maguire captured her first LPGA title on Saturday, firing a five-under par 67 to win the Drive On Championship by three strokes. The 27-year-old former amateur world number one sank seven birdies against two bogeys to finish on 18-under 198 for the 54-hole event at Crown Colony in Fort Myers, Florida. Maguire kept calm under the pressure of delivering the biggest triumph of her career. “Just really proud of the way I played,” she said. “I was trying to go out and shoot 20-under par. That was my goal today. I was feeling really calm. Was staying in the moment.” American Lexi Thompson fired a final-round 65 to grab second on 201, one stroke ahead of compatriot Sarah Schmelzel, who shot 64. China’s Lin Xiyu, who had a 63, shared fourth on 203 with Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit and Americans Stacy Lewis, Marina Alex and Brittany Altomare. Maguire, the first Irish winner of an LPGA event, had the lowest final-round score in a major by any man or woman with a 61 at last year’s Evian Championship in France.













