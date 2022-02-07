Bayern edge out Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top

BERLIN: Manuel Neuer said Bayern Munich had sent a message to the chasing pack after they strengthened their grip on the top of the Bundesliga table with a thrilling 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday. “We can be happy with this win, in part because it’s a signal to other teams,” Bayern goalkeeper Neuer told Sky after equalling Oliver Kahn’s record of 310 Bundesliga victories. The champions held off a spirited display from Leipzig to decide a dramatic, end-to-end battle in their favour and pull nine points clear at the top overnight. Bayern’s eighth win in nine games heaps pressure on second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Thomas Mueller opened the scoring on 12 minutes, tapping into the empty net after Peter Gulacsi parried a low shot from Robert Lewandowski. Neuer twice denied Dani Olmo at the other end, before a mistake from Corentin Tolisso in midfield allowed Leipzig to break and Andre Silva to equalise just before the half-hour mark. Mueller then had a goal ruled out by VAR before Lewandowski restored the lead shortly before half-time. Tolisso tore Leipzig apart with a brilliant through ball, Kingsley Coman curled the ball into the box and Lewandowski sent a ferocious header past Gulacsi. The game continued to sparkle in the second half, Lewandowski coming close at one end before Bayern were caught off guard by another cut-throat Leipzig attack. Konrad Laimer picked up his second assist with a devastating pass through to Christopher Nkunku, who slotted the ball past Neuer. Bayern were in front again just five minutes later, however, when Josko Gvardiol diverted a Serge Gnabry cross into his own net. Elsewhere, crisis-hit Borussia Moenchengladbach were held 1-1 at Arminia Bielefeld, while high-flying minnows Freiburg and Union Berlin both slumped to surprise defeats in the race for the Champions League.













