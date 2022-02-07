Over 31pc youth with degrees unemployed: PIDE report

Despite all the talk about the youth bulge and reaping the demographic dividend, the unemployment rate is the highest for the young new entrants in the labor force.

This was revealed in PIDE’s latest research report entitled “PAKISTAN OPPORTUNITY TO EXCEL: NOW AND THE FUTURE” jointly written by renowned Economist and Vice-Chancellor PIDE, Dr. Nadeem ul Haque and Leading Researcher, Demographer & Pro-Vice-Chancellor PIDE, Dr. Durre Nayab issued here on Sunday.

The report revealed that over 31 percent of the youth with degrees, including professional ones, are unemployed with females at 51 percent and males at 16 percent. Rural graduate unemployment is much higher than urban, begging the question of mobility, it was added.

The report showed that if we take the employment trends as an indicator of available opportunities in the country. The reported unemployment rate of 6.9 percent is considered to be comfortable and frequently makes headlines as far more females and those living in urban areas are unemployed than their male and rural counterparts.

PIDE’s research stated that a surprisingly large part of the working-age group is not even part of the labor force. These people are either discouraged workers or have other means of income to support them, while, despite pronouncements and policy initiatives, the female labor force participation rate (LFPR) remains shockingly low.

It takes about a decade or more for youth to be employed, the report mentioned. The report also revealed that Education is considered a panacea and the key to all opportunities. The reality however shows us otherwise. Going by the LFS, graduate unemployment is very high.

Availability of opportunities implies that people have a range of life options, specifically economic, to pick from, and have a realistic chance to adopt what they want to do and succeed in it. For Pakistan, where nearly 60 percent of the population is aged under 30 years, opportunities become even more significant. The fact that we live in a world where technology is changing the way things are done at an unprecedented pace makes it very easy for those not keeping up to be left far behind, without opportunities.

Despite the government’s pronouncements on construction, urban areas show no signs of being deregulated reflected in the low proportion of the employed labor force in the industry. The construction industry, therefore, fails to provide the opportunities that it could have in the presence of reform.

According to PIDE’s recent report, Public employment, including both civil and military, provides opportunities for better-paid jobs in Pakistan. The well-known preference for government jobs, therefore, appears justified as the monthly wage in government shows up to be significantly higher than private-sector jobs.

The report pointed out that the urban definition used in the census and government surveys does not adequately capture cities or city populations and their boundaries. Additionally, Cities are heavily regulated to create bureaucratic sludge lowering productivity and wages. The LFS seems to point to a need to study and understand our labor and product markets more carefully, as PIDE has been pointing out for years. The research further noted that Youth engagement is imperative, more so when they comprise the largest chunk of the population. The LFS shows one-third of the youth, in both rural and urban areas, to be disconnected from the system as they are neither employed nor enrolled. The disconnect is higher for young females, with 60 percent neither working nor studying. Socio-cultural norms, encouraging early marriage and childbearing, and reluctance to be in the labor market contribute to this trend.