Readymade garments exports witness 22.93pc increase

Readymade garments during the first six months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 22.93pc as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Dec 2021, Readymade garments worth $1,831,856 exported, as compared to exports of $1,490,157 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of bed wear increased by 19.04 pc, of $1,659,646 as compared to the exports of $1,394,182 of the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Knitwear exports also increased by 35.21pc as the exports during the current fiscal year recorded worth $2,500,461 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $1,849,596. During the period under review, Towels exports increased by 17.54pc, worth $523,868 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $445,697 of the same period of last year.













