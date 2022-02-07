SCCI delegation meets chief secretary Punjab

A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar visited the Civil Secretariat Punjab for a meeting with the Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal. During the meeting, various important issues were discussed, including the Sialkot Industrial Zone, Safe City Authority, Muzaffarpur Railway Crossing at Ugoki Road, Sialkot Ring Road, PICIIP Plan, University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies, Construction of Pasrur and Wazirabad Road, Sewerage System at Daska and Pasrur Road and the Sialkot Development Authority. CS Kamran Ali Afzal assured of all-out support to the SCCI on the aforementioned issues. Chief Secretary Punjab also admired the services of the SCCI and the other industrial dynamism of the business community of Sialkot. Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik were also present.













