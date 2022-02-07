Largest igloo café comes up in Gulmarg, can seat 40 guests

An igloo cafe, claimed to be the world’s largest, has come up at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, and has become a centre of attraction for tourists. With a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the igloo, claimed it was the world’s largest cafe of its kind. “I saw this concept in Switzerland few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow and why not start this concept here,” Shah said. He said he had created an igloo cafe last year as well and claimed it was Asia’s biggest. “This year, I made the world’s highest and its height is 37.5 feet and its diameter is 44.5 feet,” Shah, a hotelier, said. He said the biggest igloo cafe, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is in Switzerland and its height is 33.8 feet and diameter 42.4 feet, Shah added.













