Hadiqa talks about strange rumour from the past

The famous Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani who has also charmed people with her amazing acting skills talked about a strange rumour from her past in a recent interview. The fans have been drooling over the gorgeous singer’s acting in Pakistani Dramas. Hadiqa had stunned everyone with her character Sakina in the drama Raqeeb Se and she has been showcasing her amazing acting skills in the ongoing drama Dobara in lead role against actor Bilal Abbas Khan. Hadiqa has been receiving endless admiration and love from her fans for the character of Mehrunnisa. In an interview the singer revealed that she had encountered a strange accusation in the past. The star shared that in the start of her career she was accused of being on drugs when performing as her eyes were usually closed while singing. It was extremely bizarre for the singer to read such news about herself. While she hilariously mentioned that it was not drugs but music.













