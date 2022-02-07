Dubai offers adventure seekers a range of stunning locations to camp

Dubai’s ability to create unique outdoor experiences for both the local community and global visitors has seen it rise in popularity over the years as a one-of-a-kind destination.

The city has always offered people opportunities to come together with family and friends in natural settings, both in the heart of the city and amidst its scenic deserts and mountains.

Overnight camping is one of many outdoor activities that people get excited about during the winter season. Many people escape from the hustle of the city to spend the night in a tranquil setting.

The city has many unique spots for enjoying a night under the stars. These hidden gems are among a diverse set of attractions being highlighted by the #DubaiDestinations initiative recently launched by the Dubai Media Council to showcase the exceptional experiences offered by the emirate.

Hatta is one of the many popular spots for setting up your tents and campfires this winter. The popular eco-friendly adventure destination is the perfect weekend hangout, allowing you to enjoy the natural splendour of Hatta’s landscapes as well as several activities and facilities during the day at the Hatta Wadi Hub.

UAE’s outdoor explorers can choose to bring their own tents or caravans to camp alone or go for a more luxurious and glamourous camping experience, known popularly as ‘glamping’, at the Damani Lodges or Sedr Trailers. These unique accommodations are exquisite options for a mountain escape, with barbecues, starry skies and a range of activities. Other ‘glamping’ experiences in Hatta include the Hatta Dome Park, featuring 15 dome shaped, permanent tent structures designed with panoramic windows; and the Hatta Caravan Park which offers visitors an option to rent any of the static luxury caravans.

Another experience that will renew your connection with nature is at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Home to Arabian oryxes, gazelles, reptiles and birds, the reserve is located on an old camel farm and offers camel rides, barbecue meals, and stunning views. Visitors to this reserve will have to book with special tour companies who provide everything from tents and traditional meals at the picturesque, protected zone. The tour operator will also teach you how to safely navigate the desert terrain in your own 4×4.

Dubai offers many other beautiful locations for camping in the desert and exploring red sand dunes. For a more secluded place, adventure seekers can head out to Al Awir Desert located around 40 minutes from the city or the Lahbab Desert, around 50 minutes away from the centre. The Lahbab Desert provides endless entertainment such as stargazing, sandboarding, dune bashing and quad biking.

Another great camping spot is the Al Ruwayaah Desert located close to Dubai Outlet Mall not too far from the city lights. For a half city half desert vibe, the Dubai Half Desert is the perfect place for camping. A great site for novices and families, the area offers amazing photo opportunities with its half desert roads covered partially in sand.

When planning your own camping trip, it is best to ensure that you have packed all your camping essentials and equipment. Campers must also follow all safety precautions for a safe experience. The Dubai Municipality’s Public Health and Safety Department provides a number of safety guidelines for camping outdoors in tents. Apart from desert tour operators, there are also many companies in Dubai that set up cosy facilities for families and everything you need for an unforgettable camping experience.