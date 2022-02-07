Usman Mukhtar exposes Indian propaganda

Actor Usman Mukhtar exposed Indian propaganda that showed him as a martyred Pakistan Army soldier on social media.

The actor shared a picture on his Twitter in which he was claimed to be Captain Daniyal, who embraced martyrdom in the recent terrorist attacks in Panjgur of Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor is currently playing the character by the same name in the ARY Digital superhit serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

He said that he was alive and told propaganda spreaders to behave themselves.

The Pakistani netizens came up with satirical comments on social media post.

Soon after the alleged “surgical strike” in 2019, the Indian media, in its attempt to bring some “proof” for the Indian government’s false claims ran fake audio notes.

The Indian news channels while trying to prove that their IAF men actually did some damage probably tasked some dubbing artists from Bollywood to make fake audio notes as Pakistanis living near Balakot who said that they witnessed some “Qayamat Ka Manzar” in Balakot that day.

The video released by a Hindi news channel generated a lot of laughs as the channel claimed that it has obtained an audio conversation between two militants while all audience could hear were two Indians talking to each other posing as Pakistani Muslims in typical Bollywood fashion. The highlight of the forgery is their use of word “Janaab”.

“Janab, Lag Gai, buhat grenad fatay,” was all one could hear and of course laugh.

Then, in a bid to prove false claims that Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistan F-16 aircraft on February 27, India’s Zee News made itself a laughing stock by presenting wrapper of ‘F-16 Naswar’ as an evidence in support of the claim.