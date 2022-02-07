Mahira appreciates everyone’s performance in ‘Parizaad’

Actress Mahira Khan on Saturday lauded the cast members of the much-loved drama Parizaad for their excellent performance. The actress is a fan of the blockbuster drama serial which received huge response from the audience and critics. Taking to Twitter, the actress congratulated the members by saying, “I cannot wait to watch Parizaad- start to finish. Congratulations to the entire team! Warms my heart to see the world acknowledge the talent of Ahmed Ali Akbar and Shahzad Kashmiri. As well as all the other talented actors, crew and producer.” The cast of the drama worked tirelessly to make the entertainer a success, no matter how small the role was.













