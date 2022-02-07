Taliban urged to halt use of Afghan soil against Pakistan

Militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the military said, the second such attack since Taliban militants took over Kabul in August.

The army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties. “Militants from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which renewed an allegiance with the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul, claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack. The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory. “We assure other countries, especially our neighhours, that no one will be allowed to use Afghan land against them,” Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, told Reuters.

The ISPR statement said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by militants for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan government to halt such acts in future. “Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities against Pakistan in future,” the ISPR statement said. The Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, it added.

“As per its promises, Taliban government should stop such cross-border militants attacks,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, interior minister, also said in a statement. The five soldiers martyred during the exchange of fire were identified as 34-year-old Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 22-year-old Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 23-year-old Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 18-year-old Sepoy Sameerullah Khan and 27-year-old Sepoy Sajid Ali. Pakistani security forces had just a day earlier completed a three-day operation against militants who had attacked two military bases in the southern province of Balochistan. At least nine soldiers were killed in those attacks.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near Dial road in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed a suicide bomber, the ISPR said. Security forces conducted the operation on “confirmed intelligence reports of presence of” terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). “During the operation, a suicide bomber has been killed,” the statement added.

ISPR said the operation to eliminate the terrorists’ abettors and accomplices “was continuing”.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the military’s media wing said the security forces conducted an IBO in Sarwakai village in South Waziristan and arrested a TTP terrorist identified as Allah Noor. The terrorist was trying to escape clad in a burqa; however, the forces caught him. During the IBO, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, improvised explosive devices, mortars, grenades and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout.

In another such operation in Makeen area of South Waziristan, law enforcement personnel recovered M-16 rifles and ammunition. Four individuals who were transporting weapons and ammunition to Dara Adam Khel were also arrested, the military said.

Meanwhile, Commandant Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Sunday disclosed that the terrorists involved in Panjgur and Naushki attacks were in direct contact with their handlers in Afghanistan.

He said this while briefing a delegation including Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other provincial ministers.

The delegation visited FC Headquarters and paid tribute to the martyrs and soldiers who thwarted recent terrorist attacks at two different FC camps in the province. Commandant FC Balochistan informed the delegation that the enemy was equipped with the latest weapons. “By the grace of Allah and the prayers of the nation, we brought the terrorists to their end,” he added. Four security personnel including an officer were martyred while nine terrorists were killed in the incident, he added.

The visiting dignitaries felicitated the FC on the successful operation. They also paid a visit to Martyrs’ Memorial and prayed for the martyrs, said the official sources in the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Chief Minister Bizenjo, Chairman Senate Sanjrani and provincial ministers paid homage to the security personnel who bravely fought against the terrorists. Chief Minister and Chairman Senate also eulogised the sacrifices and efforts of FC Balochistan for the protection of the motherland.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “We stand with our security forces. The enemy cannot harm us in the presence of our brave security forces.”