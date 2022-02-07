Opp ‘conspiracies’ against Imran Khan can’t succeed

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the opposition parties’ conspiracies could not succeed against Prime Minister Imran Khan no matter how many huddles and meetings they held.

Addressing a press conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, he said the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders yesterday held consultations for two hours adding that even if they sat together for many days for adopting a strategy to topple this government, they won’t succeed.

He said their claims of bringing a no-confidence motion were only a figment of imagination, as there was much difference in the numbers in the National Assembly. He said even in the Senate, where they had the so-called majority, they could not prove their majority, says a news report.

“They would never be able to introduce a no-confidence motion and they would weaken further with the passage of time.”

He said some people criticized the prime minister’s visit to China by finding faults with the welcome of the PM. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said unfortunately those who could not differentiate between bilateral and multilateral visits had become experts on foreign affairs.

He said more than 20 heads of state were invited to China, and like Prime Minister Imran Khan, all were given similar protocol on arrival.

“The love shown by the Chinese people for the Pakistan Winter Olympics team in the stadium was unique. The Winter Olympics witnessed immense love of the Chinese people for the Pakistan team,” Fawad said, adding that there was a need to work on winter sports.

“Our northern regions are bigger than Switzerland; we have the potential to work for the Winter Olympics. China will also help us in winter sports”, said Fawad.

He said the opposition leaders gathered at Model Town to express solidarity with each other on the day when the entire nation was observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“We have repeatedly stated that it is the gang of criminals which only unite in Pakistan when we make efforts to curb their crimes and bring their wealth back to the country.”

He said yesterday Shahbaz Sharif and BilawalZardari were mourning and Maryam Nawaz also reached there and they started a drama series “Hum Paanch” and their screams could be heard in the sky. He said the success of PM’s visit to China could be judged from their screams.

“Yesterday, the opposition did nothing but tried to cover up heir stolen money. The PPP and PML-N are now regional parties and they have no role in national politics.”

Lashing out at Bilawal Bhutto, Fawad said as far as the long march was concern, he (Bilawal) could not even organise “short marches”, as he didn’t have support of enough people.