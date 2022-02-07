Door for talks with TTP still open: govt

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Sunday said door had not been closed for talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“I am not in a position to say anything about negotiations with the TTP. Let Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi get back and review this matter,” he said in a press briefing in Islamabad.

“The doors for negotiations can never close. But those who raise weapons against Pakistan and the Army and try to destroy our installations and camps will never be forgiven,” Sheikh said. Earlier, Sheikh had revealed that the banned TTP had been demanding extortion in Peshawar. There were also suspicions that the banned organization was behind the Naushki and Panjgur attacks on the security forces.

On Sunday, he said the government relied on the ISPR’s statement stating that 20 terrorists had been killed and nine soldiers martyred in the Balochistan attacks.

“All the other rumors are just a part of the Indian propaganda.”

He said India did not leave any opportunity to destabilize Pakistan, as the entire Indian media seemed to be restless during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China.

He said over 70 to 80 thousands Pakistani people and personnel of armed forces had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Paying rich tribute to the sacrifices of the personnel of security forces, he said 20 terrorists were killed in 72 hours while nine soldiers embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attacks.

Sheikh promised that whoever tried to disturb Pakistan’s peace and sovereignty will be dealt with by the army. Sheikh said under the instructions of PM Imran Khan, Pakistan was coordinating with the interior ministers of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia to bring Pakistani prisoners stuck abroad. He said the issue will be taken to the cabinet as well.

Sheikh said the government was in contact with the Afghan Taliban and will stay in touch.

“Pakistan will try to figure out a solution to end the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Criticizing the opposition parties, he said they were the reason for inflation and economic crisis in the country. “If they want to come together, we will welcome them.”

The minister said the OIC meeting had been scheduled. “I had asked them to change the date for the long march. But now, I say anyone can come to Islamabad because no one can send us home. They have nothing to do with us.” Sheikh said the opposition could bring a no-confidence motion against the government wherever they wanted to. He said Pakistan had deep, cordial and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia. Sheikh said JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman was totally ignored in a recent meeting of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).